Minimal Stroke

Create a clean, modern logo reveal that shines. This minimal neon stroke animation blends smooth motion, lens flare and a scanning light bar to spotlight your brand with style. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps focus on your logo and a concise tagline. Easily customize brand colors, glow intensity, shadows, font, and logo treatment to match your identity. With high contrast on a dark backdrop and refined motion, your mark appears crisp, confident, and memorable—great for channels, promos, and product branding alike.