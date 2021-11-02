Minimal Viz

Turn your audio into a clean, eye‑catching video. This minimal 3D visualizer features an isometric equalizer on a sleek grid background, plus optional cover art, logo, artist and track titles. A built‑in timer and progress bar keep viewers engaged while the vibrant gradient bars pulse to your music. Perfect for single releases, channel uploads, promos and background loops. Customize colors, spectrum settings and text in minutes, render, and share your track anywhere.