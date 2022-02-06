Parallax Viz - Horizontal

Showcase your track with a sleek circular music visualizer. This minimal, neon-styled design features an audio‑reactive spectrum ring, artist and song titles, and a clear timer with progress bar. A tinted, blurred background keeps focus on your artwork or logo while beat‑synced pulses add energy. Customize colors, frequency ranges, and motion sensitivity to match your sound. Works beautifully in landscape, square, and vertical formats for social, streaming, and promos. Simply add your audio and cover, tweak the controls, and export a polished, professional music video.