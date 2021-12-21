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Real Estate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Real Estate Presentation

01:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Real Estate
Minimal
Digital banner
Price tag
3.1Kexports
rating
Present your property like a pro. This clean, minimal real estate promo pairs polished typography with smooth slide-ins and structured info blocks. Drop in your photos or video, list key features, highlight pricing, and add address, website, and phone. A bold ribbon badge and clear CTA guide viewers to take action, while a two‑column layout keeps details readable. Easily customize colors and branding, and finish with a logo intro/outro for a professional touch. Ideal for real estate agencies, brokers, and developers showcasing premium listings.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Outro Maker
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Music Video Maker
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Spotify Canvas Maker
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iPhone Mockups
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Hoodie Mockups
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Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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