Ripple Stroke - Square

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal set against soft, concentric ripples. The logo assembles smoothly, then settles into a calm animated backdrop, perfect for polished intros or outros. Customize colors, strokes, and ripple intensity, and add a tagline with your preferred font for a cohesive identity. The centered composition and elegant motion ensure instant recognition across platforms and formats. Whether for corporate branding, product launches, or channel idents, this refined logo animation delivers clarity, style, and impact with effortless customization.