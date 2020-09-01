Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple and Clean Job Offer - Original - Poster image

Simple and Clean Job Offer

00:28 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Recruitment
Minimal
Hexagon
Flat design
3.5Kexports
rating
Promote your open roles with a clean, minimal recruitment promo designed for corporate hiring. This template features bold geometric layouts, a central area for your logo and website, and multiple scenes to highlight the position, key requirements, visuals, and a clear call to action. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and text to match your brand. Smooth slide-in transitions and a high-contrast duotone palette keep your message sharp and readable in the feed. Perfect for HR campaigns, employer branding, and social hiring ads across platforms.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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