Simple and Clean Job Offer

Promote your open roles with a clean, minimal recruitment promo designed for corporate hiring. This template features bold geometric layouts, a central area for your logo and website, and multiple scenes to highlight the position, key requirements, visuals, and a clear call to action. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and text to match your brand. Smooth slide-in transitions and a high-contrast duotone palette keep your message sharp and readable in the feed. Perfect for HR campaigns, employer branding, and social hiring ads across platforms.