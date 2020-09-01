Simple and Clean Job Offer
00:28 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Promote your open roles with a clean, minimal recruitment promo designed for corporate hiring. This template features bold geometric layouts, a central area for your logo and website, and multiple scenes to highlight the position, key requirements, visuals, and a clear call to action. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and text to match your brand. Smooth slide-in transitions and a high-contrast duotone palette keep your message sharp and readable in the feed. Perfect for HR campaigns, employer branding, and social hiring ads across platforms.
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