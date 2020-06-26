Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Fold Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Simple Fold Slideshow

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 19 images · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photorealistic
Photo print
Photo album
Fold reveal
5.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your photos with a warm, photorealistic slideshow that unfolds like real polaroids on a wooden desk. Smooth 3D fold reveals guide viewers through your story, while clean grids keep everything organized and easy to follow. Finish with a tasteful logo moment to sign off your brand or project. Easily drop in your images, adjust frame and cover colors, and add your soundtrack. Ideal for family memories, travel recaps, portfolios, or brand storytelling when you want a calm, elegant presentation.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
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YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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