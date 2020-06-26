Simple Fold Slideshow

Showcase your photos with a warm, photorealistic slideshow that unfolds like real polaroids on a wooden desk. Smooth 3D fold reveals guide viewers through your story, while clean grids keep everything organized and easy to follow. Finish with a tasteful logo moment to sign off your brand or project. Easily drop in your images, adjust frame and cover colors, and add your soundtrack. Ideal for family memories, travel recaps, portfolios, or brand storytelling when you want a calm, elegant presentation.