Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Simple Quick Stomp V2 - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Simple Quick Stomp V2 - Horizontal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
11.3Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with an energetic stomp opener that showcases bold typography over your photos or videos. This minimal, fast-cut template strings together multiple headline slides and finishes with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, promos, and short ads, it features customizable colors for title bars and text, optional effects for your media, and responsive layouts for any platform. Drop in your media, edit the headlines, add your logo, and export a polished, high-impact piece in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us