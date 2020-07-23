Summer Makeup Sales

Make your next sale shine with a clean, vertical promo story. This minimal, flat-design template puts your product front and center, pairing bold headlines with a circular discount badge, digital banners, and a clear swipe-up CTA. Smooth animations, wavy blob masks, and a crisp layout keep attention on your offer. Easily replace images, edit text, and tailor colors and fonts to your brand. Perfect for e-commerce, seasonal offers, and mobile ads across Stories and Reels. Launch eye-catching, conversion-ready videos in minutes.