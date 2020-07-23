Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Makeup Sales - Black Friday - Poster image

Summer Makeup Sales

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 images · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Sale
Minimal
Blob shape
527exports
rating
Make your next sale shine with a clean, vertical promo story. This minimal, flat-design template puts your product front and center, pairing bold headlines with a circular discount badge, digital banners, and a clear swipe-up CTA. Smooth animations, wavy blob masks, and a crisp layout keep attention on your offer. Easily replace images, edit text, and tailor colors and fonts to your brand. Perfect for e-commerce, seasonal offers, and mobile ads across Stories and Reels. Launch eye-catching, conversion-ready videos in minutes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us