Super Glitch Color

Make your brand pop with a bold glitch logo reveal that blends RGB split, scanlines, and neon glow. This energetic opener centers your logo with a subtle reflective floor and ambient particles, then transitions to a clear tagline. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity. Toggle particle accents for extra texture. Ideal for intros, outros, and channel branding that needs a tech-forward, high-contrast look with smooth yet punchy motion.