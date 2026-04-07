Android Neural Pulse - Square

Bring your track to life with a futuristic, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A polished android head anchors the scene while neon spectrum waves dance to your music. Add timed lyrics, choose spectrum styles, fine‑tune glow, particles and smoke, and drop in your logo for branded releases. Designed for square posts, this high‑impact visual delivers bold, modern aesthetics for singles, teasers and social promos across genres—from electronic to hip‑hop. Quick to customize and performance‑ready, it’s an effortless way to create standout lyric videos and shareable music visuals that punch through the feed.