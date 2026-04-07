Android Neural Pulse - Vertical

Transform your song into a powerful visual story with this vertical, beat‑reactive lyric visualizer. A striking 3D android head, glowing circuitry, and a clean audio spectrum keep viewers locked in, while timed on‑screen lyrics make every word hit harder. Perfect for singles, teasers, or full tracks across Shorts, Reels, and more. Customize colors, spectrum style, pacing accents, and optional branding to match your release. Deliver a high‑impact, futuristic look that elevates your music and grabs attention instantly.