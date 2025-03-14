en
Artistic Wood Unveil - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
Wood
Frame
Camera
Gradient
Flare
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Artistic Media Reveal - Square - Original Theme 1 - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
14exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
8videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your brand takes the center stage with the Artistic Wood Unveil template. Dynamic wood panels artfully shift to reveal your logo and tagline, infusing your content with a natural yet modern feel. Customize with your own images or video, and select colors to match your brand's aesthetic. Perfect for intros, outros, or any scenario where making an impactful statement is key.
Edit
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme 1
Original Theme 1
Edit
Original Theme 2
Original Theme 2
Edit
