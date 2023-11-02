Bacteria Virus Infection
00:58 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7.5Kexports
Make a striking promo with a dark, cinematic liquid aesthetic. This dynamic slideshow blends 3D motion graphics, fluid splashes, and tasteful glitch transitions to reveal your media and titles, ending with a bold logo animation. It’s versatile for events, products, or brand highlights, with responsive layouts for multiple aspect ratios. Easily customize text, swap images or videos, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Deliver an energetic, modern look that grabs attention and keeps viewers engaged.
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