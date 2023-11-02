Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bacteria Virus Infection - Original Theme - Poster image

Bacteria Virus Infection

00:58 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
3D motion graphics
Liquid
Paint splash
Promo
7.5Kexports
rating
Make a striking promo with a dark, cinematic liquid aesthetic. This dynamic slideshow blends 3D motion graphics, fluid splashes, and tasteful glitch transitions to reveal your media and titles, ending with a bold logo animation. It’s versatile for events, products, or brand highlights, with responsive layouts for multiple aspect ratios. Easily customize text, swap images or videos, and fine-tune colors to match your branding. Deliver an energetic, modern look that grabs attention and keeps viewers engaged.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us