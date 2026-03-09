Burnt Frame

Set your logo ablaze with a cinematic reveal that forges your brand from fire. A burning film-strip backdrop, glowing embers, heat haze and molten finishes work together to craft a bold, dramatic logo animation. Easily customize flame, smoke and background colors, fine‑tune the chromatic edge effect, and add your own audio. A clean tagline field completes the scene for channels, studios or event intros. Ideal as an intro or outro, this high‑contrast, gold‑on‑dark look delivers maximum impact in seconds—perfect for production companies, creators, and anyone seeking an epic, attention‑grabbing brand sting.