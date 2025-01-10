en
Business Notebook Unveil

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Book & Magazine
Book
Paper
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Business Notebook Unveil - Original Theme 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
14exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Unfold the story of your brand with the elegance and precision of our Business Notebook Unveil template. Imagine a business notebook with seamless transitions and elegant layouts, each page unveiling an aspect of your business you take pride in. Your logo, tagline, and key visuals come together effortlessly, enveloped in customizable colors and fonts that align with your corporate identity. It's not just a reveal; it's your brand's statement.
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme 1
Original Theme 1
Edit
Original Theme 2
Original Theme 2
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
