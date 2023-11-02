Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Business Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Clean Business Slideshow

00:46 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Minimal
Slideshow
Promo
Corporate
Grid lines
7Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a clean, professional slideshow built on crisp grid lines, sleek 3D panels, and smooth, modern transitions. This versatile corporate design pairs minimal typography with elegant motion, perfect for product promos, business overviews, agency reels, or investor updates. Customize media, headlines and colors to match your identity, then export for any platform. Subtle light sweeps, tile reveals and camera drift add polish without distraction, keeping the focus on your message. Deliver a contemporary, trustworthy look that elevates presentations, online marketing and events.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Like & Subscribe Animation
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Extension for Adobe
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Design Community
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