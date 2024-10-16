en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Clean Company Unveil - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
Hand
Corporate
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Clean Company Unveil - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
18exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with sophistication using our Clean Company Unveil template. Your brand gets a professional treatment with sleek lines and smooth transitions, ensuring a memorable introduction. Perfect for business presentations or portfolios, its minimalistic design allows your identity to shine. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, text, and colors for a polished reveal that's ready to hit widescreens and capture your audience.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original
Original
Edit
TikTok Theme
TikTok Theme
Edit
Instagram Theme
Instagram Theme
Edit
YouTube Theme
YouTube Theme
Edit
X Theme
X Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us