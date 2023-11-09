Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Clean Unfold Reveal - Original - Poster image

Clean Unfold Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Fold reveal
1.2Kexports
rating
Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean unfolding logo reveal. Sliding paper-like panels build anticipation, then spotlight your mark in a centered, minimal composition. Choose between two unfold variations, fine-tune reflection and shadow, and change colors to match your branding. The smooth, elegant motion works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats, making it ideal for intros, outros, and corporate presentations. Quick to customize and universally stylish, this logo animation keeps the focus on your identity while delivering a professional, modern finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us