Clean Unfold Reveal

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean unfolding logo reveal. Sliding paper-like panels build anticipation, then spotlight your mark in a centered, minimal composition. Choose between two unfold variations, fine-tune reflection and shadow, and change colors to match your branding. The smooth, elegant motion works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats, making it ideal for intros, outros, and corporate presentations. Quick to customize and universally stylish, this logo animation keeps the focus on your identity while delivering a professional, modern finish.