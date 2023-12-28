Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Business Circles - Square - Original - Poster image

Creative Business Circles - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Concentric rings
122exports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a minimalist 3D logo animation. Rotating concentric rings guide the eye into a polished, centered reveal, blending elegant design with energetic motion. This clean, geometric look suits corporate branding, promos, intros, and outros. Tailor the color scheme, logo treatment, shadows, and reflections to match your identity. The glossy metallic aesthetic and fluid motion graphics add premium production value to any presentation, commercial, or TV spot. Fast to customize and ready to deploy across channels, it’s a refined, modern way to spotlight your brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us