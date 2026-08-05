Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cubic Brand Showcase - Original Theme - Poster image

Cube Assembly

00:48 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Slideshow
Cube
Corporate
20exports
rating
Present your brand with a clean 3D cube showcase designed for corporate promos and presentations. Modular cube walls assemble to reveal your images, while modern title banners highlight your key messages. The minimal, glossy environment, reflective floor, and geometric layouts deliver a polished, professional look. Easily adjust colors, swap media, and finish with your logo and tagline for a strong brand lock‑up. Ideal for company overviews, product highlights, and agency reels, this template blends 3D motion graphics, tile reveals, and smooth camera moves into a confident, modern slideshow.
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Hoodie Mockups
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