Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cube Logic Opener - Original - Poster image

Cube Logic Opener

00:42 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Promo
Slideshow
Cube
Corporate
8.6Kexports
rating
Elevate your brand with a clean, modern 3D cube promo. This minimal, corporate-ready design assembles glossy geometric blocks into dynamic media walls, with elegant glass-style titles and soft depth-of-field camera moves. Perfect for presentations, product highlights, agency reels, or online campaigns. Customize colors, swap media and text, and leverage the smooth, loop-friendly flow for polished results across channels. The refined pacing, cinematic accents, and professional layouts make your message feel premium and memorable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us