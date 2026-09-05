Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cyber Requiem Lyrics - Original Theme - Poster image

Cyber Requiem Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Digital
18exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a high‑energy neon lyric video. A glowing skull in headphones anchors a futuristic tunnel while audio‑reactive spectrums pulse on every beat. Clear, synced lyrics, a bottom timeline and live timer keep viewers engaged. Glitch effects, film grain and subtle smoke add depth to the metallic scene. Easily customize lyrics, artist info and branding for fast releases, premieres or channel drops. Perfect for electronic, alternative and dark‑edged sounds that demand impact.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us