DJ Retro TV Lyrics - Post
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
1song
1video
1image
1text
1font
Brace yourself for a blast from the past with a modern twist! Our DJ Retro TV Lyrics video template marries the charm of vintage CRT displays with cutting-edge audio-reactive animations, syncing perfectly with your music's beat. Customize with your track, fonts, colors, and brand to create a nostalgic yet bold visual message. Ideal for any screen, this video is a mesmerizing accompaniment for any track, ideal for YouTube or a presentation.
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic