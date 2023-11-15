Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Cube Reveal - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Cube Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Minimal
Geometric
716exports
rating
Make an impact with a clean 3D logo reveal. This dynamic animation shatters a tiled grid into hundreds of cubes to unveil your brand mark. Designed with minimal, geometric styling, it’s perfect for intros and outros across channels. Easily match your branding with intuitive color controls and optional reflection. Two alternative reveal versions give you variety in timing and energy. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a crisp, modern ident that stands out on any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us