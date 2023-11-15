Dynamic Cube Reveal

Make an impact with a clean 3D logo reveal. This dynamic animation shatters a tiled grid into hundreds of cubes to unveil your brand mark. Designed with minimal, geometric styling, it’s perfect for intros and outros across channels. Easily match your branding with intuitive color controls and optional reflection. Two alternative reveal versions give you variety in timing and energy. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a crisp, modern ident that stands out on any platform.