Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Ribbon Intro - Red Ribbons Theme - Poster image

Dynamic Ribbon Intro

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Ribbon
1.3Kexports
rating
Wrap your brand in motion with swirling 3D ribbons that build into a clean, centered logo reveal. This elegant logo animation is perfect for intros and outros across presentations, promos, TV, and social. Quickly match your branding using intuitive color controls for background, ribbons, and accent lines, plus logo edge and reflection styling. Two ready-made versions provide quick creative variety, while smooth, glossy motion keeps the focus on your mark. A refined, minimal design that delivers impact without clutter—ideal for corporate, creative, and channel branding alike.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us