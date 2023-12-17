Dynamic Ribbon Intro

Wrap your brand in motion with swirling 3D ribbons that build into a clean, centered logo reveal. This elegant logo animation is perfect for intros and outros across presentations, promos, TV, and social. Quickly match your branding using intuitive color controls for background, ribbons, and accent lines, plus logo edge and reflection styling. Two ready-made versions provide quick creative variety, while smooth, glossy motion keeps the focus on your mark. A refined, minimal design that delivers impact without clutter—ideal for corporate, creative, and channel branding alike.