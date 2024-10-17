en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Dynamic Story Showcase - Vertical

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Portrait
Wood
Frame
Flare
Light
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
More details
Dynamic Story Showcase - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:22
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
48exports
22 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
12videos
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Bring your story to life with our Dynamic Story Showcase template, blending your unique images and vision into a sleek video slideshow. Perfect for presentations, brand introductions, or showcasing portfolios, this template lets you accentuate your work with custom fonts, colors, and logos. Create a professional, dynamic, and ready-to-publish video that not only tells your story but showcases the brilliance of your visuals.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original
Original
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Orange Theme
Orange Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us