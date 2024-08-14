en
Elegant Curtain Unveil

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Reflection
Elegant
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Elegant Curtain Unveil - Original Theme 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
43exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Let the curtain rise on your brand story with Elegant Curtain Unveil. Just like stepping into a premium gala, your logo is revealed with grace, making a dramatic entry as the curtains draw back. Customize the grand unveiling with your own colors, logo, and tagline, and create an opulent intro fit for widescreen display across various platforms. Take your branding to the next level of elegance.
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme 1
Original Theme 1
Edit
Original Theme 3
Original Theme 3
Edit
Original Theme 2
Original Theme 2
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Green Theme
Edit
