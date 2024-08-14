8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Let the curtain rise on your brand story with Elegant Curtain Unveil. Just like stepping into a premium gala, your logo is revealed with grace, making a dramatic entry as the curtains draw back. Customize the grand unveiling with your own colors, logo, and tagline, and create an opulent intro fit for widescreen display across various platforms. Take your branding to the next level of elegance.
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic