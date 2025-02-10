en
Elegant Scroll Intro - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
History
Grid
Paper
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Elegant Scroll Intro - Square - Original Theme 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
42exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Invoke the feeling of antiquity with our Elegant Scroll Intro, where timeless elegance meets the digital age. Unveil your logo and tagline with the grace of an unrolling scroll, perfect for vintage presentations and exclusive reveals. With space to brand with your specific fonts and colors, this template is suited for any business looking to add a touch of the past to modern intros or promotions, all in a full-screen video that's ready to publish and impress.
Themes (9)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme 1
Original Theme 1
Original Theme 2
Original Theme 2
Original Theme 3
Original Theme 3
Original Theme 4
Original Theme 4
Original Theme 5
Original Theme 5
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Blueprint Theme
Blueprint Theme
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Orange Theme
Orange Theme
