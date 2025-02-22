en
Epic Medieval Unveil - Vertical

Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Wood
Metal
Fire
Smoke
Gloss
Energy
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
15exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the realm of legends with our cinematic Epic Medieval Unveil template. Immerse your audience in a medieval battlefield, complete with dramatic lighting, flying embers, and clashing swords. Ideal for intros, outros, or powerful standalone pieces for historical documentaries, game intros, or epic narratives. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a truly legendary presentation.
Themes (4)
Original Theme
Original Theme
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Red Theme
Red Theme
