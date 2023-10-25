Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Scroll Reveal - Original Theme - Poster image

Epic Scroll Reveal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Medieval
Intro
Parchment
Outro
3.8Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cinematic medieval scroll reveal. This logo animation opens an aged parchment on a wooden desk as glittering particles illuminate your mark. Crafted with photorealistic textures and epic mood, it’s perfect for intros or outros across trailers, channels, events, and more. Easily switch background styles and fine‑tune colors for the scroll, particles, and scene to match your identity. With centered composition and elegant motion, your logo becomes a legendary seal, ready to captivate any audience.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us