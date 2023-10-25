Epic Scroll Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic medieval scroll reveal. This logo animation opens an aged parchment on a wooden desk as glittering particles illuminate your mark. Crafted with photorealistic textures and epic mood, it’s perfect for intros or outros across trailers, channels, events, and more. Easily switch background styles and fine‑tune colors for the scroll, particles, and scene to match your identity. With centered composition and elegant motion, your logo becomes a legendary seal, ready to captivate any audience.