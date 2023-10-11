Exploding Bulb Reveal

Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. A photorealistic light bulb charges up, ignites, and shatters into flying glass, unveiling your brand in a centered, high-contrast scene. Enjoy a glossy, glow-driven look with dramatic lens flare, realistic physics, and a strong final hold. Easily match the energy and scene colors to your branding, adjust reflections, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for bold intros, impactful outros, and memorable brand idents.