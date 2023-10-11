Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Exploding Bulb Reveal - Original - Poster image

Exploding Bulb Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Shatter
Cinematic
2.9Kexports
rating
Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. A photorealistic light bulb charges up, ignites, and shatters into flying glass, unveiling your brand in a centered, high-contrast scene. Enjoy a glossy, glow-driven look with dramatic lens flare, realistic physics, and a strong final hold. Easily match the energy and scene colors to your branding, adjust reflections, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Ideal for bold intros, impactful outros, and memorable brand idents.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us