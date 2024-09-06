en
Fast Media Unveil - Vertical

Templates
/
Branding
Portrait
6-15s
Cube
Fast
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Fast Media Unveil - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
32exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
6videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage for an electrifying reveal with this dynamic Fast Media Unveil template. With stylish, clean animations that build urgency, your logo and message will capture viewers immediately. Tailor the color scheme and effects to match your brand's identity using customization features like fonts, colors, and more. Perfect for high-impact product launches or tech reviews, this video will ensure your brand stands out on any platform.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (6)
Original
Original
Edit
Red Theme
Red Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Orange Theme
Orange Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
