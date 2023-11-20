Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Festive Channel Opener - Original - Poster image

Festive Channel Opener

01:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Christmas
Festive
Slideshow
1.2Kexports
rating
Bring the holidays to your channel with a playful 3D promo that parades charming retro TVs through a snowy scene. This festive slideshow showcases your media and captions inside glossy CRT screens, then wraps with a clean logo reveal. Customize text, media and brand colors, toggle the snow, and adjust the finish to match your identity. Perfect for Christmas programming, schedules, trailers, and seasonal promotions where a warm, cheerful vibe is key.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us