Festive Channel Opener

Bring the holidays to your channel with a playful 3D promo that parades charming retro TVs through a snowy scene. This festive slideshow showcases your media and captions inside glossy CRT screens, then wraps with a clean logo reveal. Customize text, media and brand colors, toggle the snow, and adjust the finish to match your identity. Perfect for Christmas programming, schedules, trailers, and seasonal promotions where a warm, cheerful vibe is key.