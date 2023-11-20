Festive Channel Opener
01:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Bring the holidays to your channel with a playful 3D promo that parades charming retro TVs through a snowy scene. This festive slideshow showcases your media and captions inside glossy CRT screens, then wraps with a clean logo reveal. Customize text, media and brand colors, toggle the snow, and adjust the finish to match your identity. Perfect for Christmas programming, schedules, trailers, and seasonal promotions where a warm, cheerful vibe is key.
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