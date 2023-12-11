Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Funky Video Presentation - Original - Poster image

Funky Video Presentation

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
3D motion graphics
Promo
Cartoon
CRT screen
7.3Kexports
rating
Bring your message to life with a funky, retro TV presentation. This vibrant 3D slideshow features glossy CRT screens, playful motion, and smooth scene transitions. Easily add your text and media to each TV screen for a lively promo, commercial, or event teaser. Light streak reveals, star-shaped wipes, and reflection sweeps give your content a polished, energetic finish. Perfect for brands seeking a colorful, cartoon-inspired look with modern motion design. Customize colors and create a standout video in minutes—fun, eye-catching, and ready to share.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us