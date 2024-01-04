Youtube intro for cooking channel
Futuristic Sphere Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

Futuristic Sphere Reveal - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Outro
63exports
rating
Create a sleek logo animation with a futuristic 3D sphere that assembles and opens to reveal your brand. This minimalist 3D motion graphic features metallic textures, concentric rings, and speed-line accents for an energetic impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps your logo centered and the focus clear. Customize the scene and sphere colors, adjust reflections, and pick between two sphere variations to match your brand style. Ideal for tech-forward, modern identities that want a clean, high-end reveal without distractions.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
milinkovic profile image
milinkovic
Edit
Themes (7)
Original
Edit
Original
Solid Blue Sphere
Edit
Solid Blue Sphere
Chromatic Purple Theme
Edit
Chromatic Purple Theme
Chromatic Blue Theme
Edit
Chromatic Blue Theme
Chromatic Red Theme
Edit
Chromatic Red Theme
Chromatic Green Theme
Edit
Chromatic Green Theme
Solid Black Sphere
Edit
Solid Black Sphere
