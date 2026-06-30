Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gilded Tome - Original Theme - Poster image

Gilded Tome

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Book
Outro
12exports
rating
Give your brand a crafted, story‑driven entrance. This cinematic logo animation unveils your mark on an antique leather book, complete with page turns, a dramatic press impression, and elegant dust‑lit atmosphere. Customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune bevel and shadow depth, and adapt colors for the book, particles, and glow accents. Two animation versions offer flexibility for different tones. Perfect for authors, publishers, libraries, and heritage brands, it works equally well as an intro or outro wherever a premium, timeless reveal is needed.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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