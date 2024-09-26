en
English
en
Graveyard Halloween Unveil - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Night
Sky
Fire
Explosion
Smoke
Halloween
Scary
Dark
3D Motion Graphics
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
19exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unravel the mystery of your brand with the chilling Graveyard Halloween Unveil template. In a misty, moonlit graveyard, the fog clears to unveil your logo, accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Put your brand at the center of a spooky story, perfect for Halloween events or horror-themed promotions. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to give your audience a frighteningly good reveal!
Themes (6)
Original
Original
Old Film Theme
Old Film Theme
Black And White Theme
Black And White Theme
Red Theme
Red Theme
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
