Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
High Stakes Ident - Square - Original - Poster image

High Stakes Ident - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Casino & Gambling
Luxury
7exports
rating
Step into a high‑stakes world with a premium 3D casino ident. A glossy poker chip reveals your logo, framed by playing cards, dice and shimmering coins. Smooth camera moves, glint highlights and subtle chromatic fringing deliver a luxurious, energetic reveal. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, reflections and shading to match your brand. Perfect for casino brands, poker streams, betting channels and event promos, this square logo animation is built for bold intros and outros that demand attention and leave a lasting impression.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us