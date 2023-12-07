Youtube intro for cooking channel
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History In Clouds Slideshow - Original - Poster image

History In Clouds Slideshow

01:01 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 18 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Timeline
Atmospheric
Fog
Clouds
2.2Kexports
rating
Build an evocative timeline in a cinematic cloudscape. This slideshow frames your media with drifting fog, title ribbons, and a clear milestone indicator, then resolves in a strong logo finale. Perfect for documentaries, brand stories, event recaps, and historical showcases. Customize media, headlines, captions and colors to match your identity. Smooth motion, parallax depth and soft fades keep viewers immersed while your narrative unfolds. Deliver an atmospheric, professional presentation that turns milestones into a compelling story.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
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