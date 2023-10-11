Jumping Bulb Reveal

Bring your logo to life with a refined 3D light bulb reveal. This elegant, minimal animation features physics-driven bounce, glowing energy trails, and a clean center hold for strong branding. Customize the background and energy colors, swap the logo, and edit the tagline and font to match your identity. Choose between black or white versions and publish in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Perfect as a polished intro or outro, this logo animation adds cinematic shine and instant recognition to your videos.