en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Luxury Brand Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
Gloss
Flare
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Luxury Brand Reveal - Square - Original Theme - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
22exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your brand with the timeless elegance of our Luxury Brand Reveal template. Designed for upscale presentations, this template's smooth transitions and refined animations grant your logo the grandeur it deserves. Customize with your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors to craft a sophisticated, professional video perfect for high-end promotions. Leave an indelible mark of sophistication on your viewers.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Original Theme
Edit
Orange Purple Theme
Orange Purple Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Green Theme
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us