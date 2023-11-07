Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Matrix Phones Slides - Original - Poster image

Matrix Phones Slides

00:48 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Mockup
Slideshow
App Promo
Device mockup
2.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your app or mobile product with a sleek 3D phone slideshow. This template arranges multiple smartphones in an elegant, cinematic environment to frame your photos and clips. Smooth camera glides, stylish swooshes, and subtle sparkles elevate every scene. Add headlines, drop in up to seven media items, and finish with a bold brand/logo moment. Ideal for app promo, technology campaigns, and device mockups, the design pairs a dark, duotone palette with glossy finishes for a premium feel. Customize colors, text, and media to launch a polished promo in minutes.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us