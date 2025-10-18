Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Engulf your viewers in the flames of intrigue with the Merge Burning Pumpkin Explosion template. An ordinary jack-o’-lantern transforms into an extraordinary backdrop, revealing your logo and message. Tailor it with your brand colors, logos, and tagline to create the ultimate Halloween or horror-themed intro video. This multipurpose template is crafted for those who dare to impress with spine-tingling precision.
