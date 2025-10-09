Merge Dark Harvest Intro
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3images
3texts
1font
1audio
Craft a chilling brand introduction with our Merge Dark Harvest Intro template. As the autumn leaves whisper secrets, your logos will appear hauntingly amidst the spectral scenery, setting a suspenseful tone. With complete customization of fonts, colors, and text, etch your brand's essence into viewers' minds. Perfect for Halloween campaigns or any eerie context, a video tailor-made for any impact.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic