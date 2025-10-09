Try for free
Merge Dark Harvest Intro

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Fruit
Night
Halloween
Scary
Dark
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Merge Dark Harvest Intro - Original Theme - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
16exports
13 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3images
3texts
1font
1audio
Craft a chilling brand introduction with our Merge Dark Harvest Intro template. As the autumn leaves whisper secrets, your logos will appear hauntingly amidst the spectral scenery, setting a suspenseful tone. With complete customization of fonts, colors, and text, etch your brand's essence into viewers' minds. Perfect for Halloween campaigns or any eerie context, a video tailor-made for any impact.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic
Original Theme
Original Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Blue Theme
Blue Theme
Edit
Green Theme
Green Theme
Edit
