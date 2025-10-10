Merge Haunted Pumpkin Explosion
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Make an unforgettable entrance with our Merge Haunted Pumpkin Explosion reveal. This cinematic video template shatters the mundane as a jack-o'-lantern detonates, propelling your logo and tagline onto the screen. Tailor the fonts and colors to fit your brand's look and feel. Perfect for Halloween events or adding a dash of spookiness year-round, this template captivates viewers on YouTube or Facebook.
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of milinkovic