Merge Minimal Shapes Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Corporate
Elegant
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Merge Minimal Shapes Reveal - Original - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
36exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1video
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand alliances with style using our Merge Minimal Shapes Reveal. Polished geometric shapes converge to highlight your logos and partnership messages, setting a professional tone. Tailor it with your choice of fonts, colors, and tagline to align with your corporate identity. Ideal for your next business presentation or collaboration announcement, this video delivers a modern, minimalist impression that stands out on any display.
Original
Original
Edit
Media Theme
Media Theme
Edit
Purple Theme
Purple Theme
Edit
Red Theme
Red Theme
Edit
