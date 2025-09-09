8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1video
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand alliances with style using our Merge Minimal Shapes Reveal. Polished geometric shapes converge to highlight your logos and partnership messages, setting a professional tone. Tailor it with your choice of fonts, colors, and tagline to align with your corporate identity. Ideal for your next business presentation or collaboration announcement, this video delivers a modern, minimalist impression that stands out on any display.
