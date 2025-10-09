Merge Pumpkin Terror Reveal
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Experience a chilling brand reveal with our Merge Pumpkin Terror Reveal template. Watch a haunted pumpkin uncover your logos in a spine-tingling fashion, perfect for making a memorable impact on Halloween or horror-themed content. Easily add your logos, tagline, and brand colors to craft a hair-raising video that's ready to share with your audience. Dare to captivate and send shivers down their spines!
