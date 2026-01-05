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Neon Cyberpunk Radio Lyrics - Square - Green Theme - Poster image

Neon Cyberpunk Radio Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Glow
3D motion graphics
Cyberpunk
73exports
rating
Broadcast your sound in a neon-drenched cyberpunk world. This 3D radio music visualizer syncs perfectly to your track with dual audio spectra, beat-reactive glow, and smooth camera motion. On-screen lyrics are displayed clearly inside the device screen, while your logo and branding integrate seamlessly. Tweak colors, intensity and atmosphere to match your style. Ideal for DJs, producers, labels, livestreams, and electronic music channels seeking a bold, futuristic identity.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us