Nuclear Blast

Unleash a dramatic brand impact with a cinematic explosion logo reveal. A photoreal mushroom cloud, shockwave and embers build to an epic reveal enveloped by fire and smoke. Designed for bold intros and powerful outros, this template pairs atmospheric visuals with smooth radial motion and zoom-burst hits. Adjust color controls to match your palette and make the blast your own. Ideal for trailers, promos and streaming openers, it delivers a high‑impact logo animation in minutes.